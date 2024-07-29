A woman suffered severe leg injuries after she was hit by a motorcycle in Purok Milagrosa, Brgy. San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City, around 4:35 p.m. on July 28.

The victim was identified as Divine Urgel, 29, who is temporarily residing in the area as a housemaid. The suspect was identified as Rey Mark BonBon, 23, a resident of Pagayona Road, in the same barangay.

According to the report from Police Station 2, the woman was walking on the side of the road but suddenly moved towards the middle to avoid a watery section. The oncoming motorcycle did not notice her and collided with the victim.

The suspect sustained minor scratches and has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury. The victim is currently being treated at the Ospital ng Palawan.