In this photo, you can see the scattered belongings of the victim, along with her dresser that was rummaged through by unidentified suspects. (Photo from Roxas MPS through the Palawan Police Provincial Office)

Authorities are currently intensifying their investigation into the burglary that occurred in Barangay III, Roxas, northern Palawan, on March 18, where a woman became the victim.

The victim, identified as Genevie Usanastre, 29, had valuable items taken from her between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. by unidentified suspects.

They were not at their home when the theft occurred.

A report from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) submitted to the Palawan Police Provincial Office stated that the items stolen from her include a Samsung Edge smartphone valued at approximately ₱30,000, jewelry estimated to be worth ₱150,000, and cash amounting to ₱2,000.

Initial investigations indicate that around 5:30 p.m. on the same day, when the victim returned home from work, she discovered that all her belongings inside the house were scattered, and she noticed a broken sliding window near their kitchen.

