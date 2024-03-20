Authorities are currently intensifying their investigation into the burglary that occurred in Barangay III, Roxas, northern Palawan, on March 18, where a woman became the victim.

The victim, identified as Genevie Usanastre, 29, had valuable items taken from her between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. by unidentified suspects.

They were not at their home when the theft occurred.

A report from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) submitted to the Palawan Police Provincial Office stated that the items stolen from her include a Samsung Edge smartphone valued at approximately ₱30,000, jewelry estimated to be worth ₱150,000, and cash amounting to ₱2,000.

Initial investigations indicate that around 5:30 p.m. on the same day, when the victim returned home from work, she discovered that all her belongings inside the house were scattered, and she noticed a broken sliding window near their kitchen.