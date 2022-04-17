[UPDATED] A 66-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Good Friday in Purok Bagong Silang, Zone 1, Wescom Road, Barangay San Miguel, according to a police report.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi said that the suspect, identified as Cris Anthony Samson Aramay, 38, came to the victim’s residence armed with a knife apparently to settle a grudge with the victim’s son.

“Hinahanap ng suspect ang anak ng biktima na nakaalitan niya years ago. Habang tinatawag ng suspect ang pangalan ng anak ng biktima, sumagot ang biktma ng ‘Bakit?’ Walang anu-ano, sinaksak siya,” Tabi said.

“Lima ang tama sa leeg, dibdib at braso. Namatay ang victim sa hospital kahapon din ng hapon (April 15). Na-inquest na ang suspek for murder,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Gomez was initially treated at the WESCOM Hospital before she was transported to the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) for further treatment. She died, however, as a result of her injuries.

The police said the the case will proceed to regular preliminary investigation as the accused intends to submit a counter affidavit.

“Hindi tinuloy ng prosecutor ang inquest dahil gusto ng suspect mag-submit ng counter-affidavit. Pero mananatili siyang under custody ng PNP,” he added.