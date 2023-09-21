Inmates of the correctional institution for women (CIW) in Palawan have started a livelihood program producing beaded bags, keychains, and crocheted items.

Some 49 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony have so far been mobilized for the project that began late August.

Correction Technical Senior Officer III Carina Espora, acting deputy supervisor for reformation in the CIW in Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony, said they screened the PDLs to identify those who are able to beaded bags.

The profits are shared among the PDLs who crafted the item and the Work and Livelihood Program trust fund.

“Pine-payroll po namin sila, ipapakita namin sa kanila yung cost of materials, kita sa benta, at ire-receive nila sa harap ng empleyado ng CIW para transparent,” noted Espora.

Correctional Officer 3 Merajuna Jopida, commander of the guards at the CIW, said that the PDLs receive a weekly allowance of P 2,000, and any extra income exceeding that week would be given for the next week. She reported that the PDLs used their profits for their own personal and hygiene products.

Espora said there were 50 PDLs transferred from Mandaluyong to Palawan on June 28, with one PDL coming from Cebu and recently acquitted. Some 24 of these PDLs are Palaweños.

Some 20 of these PDLs have gone into making beaded products, while three are into crocheting. The crafts they produce include handbags, purses, sling bags, coin wallets, cylindrical holders, ballpen holders, along with small beaded animals and cartoons. Several PDLs are currently beading small parols in anticipation of Christmas orders.

“Pag alam mo na kung paano siya gawin, pag nakita mo na yung pattern, madali na lang malaman kung paano siya gawin,” said one PDL who was beading the skeletal foundation for a shoulder bag.

The PDLs have no set pattern or color scheme for the crafts, as they craft the designs depending on the order request. They are also resourceful when it comes to materials, and can create woven wallets and purses out of plastic cut in strips from the bags brought in by the correctional officers during grocery and supply runs.

“Tinuruan kami dati nung Home Economics, di ko na nakalimutan yun. Dito lang po ako naka-crochet ulit kasi doon [sa Mandaluyong], di ko maharap yung ibang gawain ko, masikip,” said the PDL.

Jopida said the PDLs are serving time for a range of offense from murder to estafa. She admitted that although this was the first time they handled an all-women’s correctional facility, the staff has been capable of handling security for the PDLs, especially since they have more space.

“Sila nag-aadjust sa kapaligiran kasi galing sila sa Mandaluyong, congested po yung area doon, dito napakaganda po ng area na ito apra makatulong sa kanila,” said Jopida.

Jopida said that security for the CIW was as stringent as the protocols they have for Iwahig Penal Prison Farm. Currently, the CIW in Sta. Lucia has two dorm rooms with a 75-person capacity for each.

Correctional Senior Officer 4 Mary Ann Tabang, the acting supervisor for the CIW, said they are preparing for the next batch of PDLs to be transferred there. She reported that the staff has been working on the Work and Livelihood Program in the meantime. Aside from craftmaking, the PDLs are also involved in sports and recreation, and have weekly classes under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program of the DepEd.

Tabang also said they plan to start the PDLs on gardening activities.

Under the livelihood program, Espora said that they have been receiving orders fromclients including a major transaction made a Chinese national who ordered a big batch of beaded Christmas trees.