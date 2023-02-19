A man fired upon a crowd watching a volleyball game Saturday afternoon at the Dumaga Elementary School in Brgy. Salang in Balabac, injuring a woman.

Police identified the gunman as a certain Ersan Ami, 35, who escaped following the shooting and is currently the subject of a manhunt.

The victim was identified as Arnalen Onos, 21. Both she and the alleged shooter are residents of the same barangay.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) through P/Maj. Ric Ramos, its spokesperson, said in a report that the Balabac police inquiry found that Ersan entered the elementary school at about 5:10 p.m. equipped with a firearm of unknown caliber, “fired several times” hitting Arnalen, and then escaped to a forested area.

The investigation did not specify Ersan’s motive for committing the act, but a reliable local source claimed the suspect was targeting another person. No other detail was provided by the source.

Balabac disaster risk reduction officer Mitra Tanjilani earlier confirmed that a woman was indeed brought to the hospital because of the incident.

According to him, the suspect is also known by his alias “Hamsan” in Salang, which is why his name as a suspect has caused confusion.

Meanwhile, a source in Salang said the shooting incident happened on the volleyball court of Dumaga Elementary School, where the victim was watching a relative participating in the game.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on her right thigh and is currently being treated in a hospital. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

