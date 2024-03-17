A woman sought assistance from the Anti Crime Task Force in the early hours of March 17 after she was allegedly harassed and groped by a man.

Aside from the harassment, the team shared on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page that she was also threatened to be hit with a bottle. The incident occurred while the team was patrolling around Junction 1 at about 1:30 a.m. on the said day.

The ACTF stated they couldn’t locate the man at J1 Ktv & Bar; instead, he and his companion were found at the nearby ABC Convenience Store.

He was identified by the alias “Jake,” 23, a resident of Barangay Maunlad. His companion, on the other hand, was identified by the alias “Mark,” 28, a resident of Barangay San Rafael.

The ACTF also said they found a bladed weapon in Jake’s possession.

Both of them and the complainant were taken to Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 for proper disposition