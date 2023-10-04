A woman was bitten by a crocodile yesterday while collecting shells at the mouth of the river in Sitio Kalawiton, Barangay Canipaan, in the town of Rizal in southern Palawan.

Rizal disaster risk reduction officer Anthony Lorenzo said Wednesday that two crocodile teeth were left embedded in the left wrist of the victim, Mylen Para, 32. The crocodile attacked her around 4 p.m. on October 3 in the said location, where she was gathering shellfish known as “tuway.”

“[Ang sabi ni] Kgd. Victor Pasi, may natirang ngipin ng buwaya sa kanyang kaliwang kamay. Pero ngayon ay nasa mabuting kalagayan na ito,” Lorenzo said.

Para is currently in the hospital in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza town, receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained after the crocodile bit her. It reportedly measured approximately two meters in length.

Lorenzo said Para managed to avoid certain danger by quickly leaving the river, but she still got bitten.