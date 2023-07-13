A 69-year-old woman wanted in Quezon City was apprehended by authorities during a law enforcement operation in Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City on Tuesday, July 11.

The police identified her as EstelaCastillo, residing at No. 286, Malvar St., Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

Collaborating personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office Station 2 and PRBU-Palawan apprehended Castillo in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes around 3 p.m.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued on May 31, 2023, by the Branch 35, Metropolitan Trial Court, National Capital Region in Quezon City.

Castillo is wanted for the crime of falsification of public documents, as stated under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code. The warrant specifies a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

Currently, she is under the custody of the police and will be transferred to the issuing court for appropriate handling of the case.