An accident along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan, on Saturday resulted in the death of a woman and wounds to others involved.

Initial reports from authorities stated that the accident involved a Rusco multicab type vehicle driven by Alduwen Agawin Ade, 28, with two passengers, all residents of Barangay New Guinlo, Taytay. The vehicle was traveling westward from Sta. Cruz pier, Brgy. Bantulan, towards Brgy. Poblacion.

The other vehicle involved was a YTX (Yamaha) 125 motorcycle driven by Betty Collamar, 19, who was accompanied by her parents as back-riders. They are residents of Sitio Sader, Bantulan, Taytay.

It was reported that Betty Collamar was not in possession of a driver’s license at the time of the incident.

Initial findings indicate that the multicab was negotiating a left curve in the road when Collamar, traveling in the opposite direction, overshot the lane and collided head-on with the multicab.

The impact of the collision resulted in injuries to both drivers and passengers of both vehicles. Collamar’s mother died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Emergency response teams arrived to provide medical assistance to the injured individuals. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.