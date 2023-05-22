(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A woman was shot dead during a heated argument with her husband early Monday morning, May 22, in Brgy. Aporawan, Aborlan.

The victim, identified as Amelita Canoy Falcasantos, a 34-year-old housewife, was allegedly shot in the head by her husband, Angelito Corpiz Falcasantos, a 45-year-old farmer also known as “Jun-Jun”.

According to a police report, the dispute between the couple escalated, resulting in the husband firing the fatal shot.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Relatives rushed the injured victim to Napsan Satellite Hospital in Puerto Princesa City, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities have not yet recovered the weapon used in the shooting. However, the Aborlan Municipal Police Station has initiated a manhunt operation to apprehend the suspect.

