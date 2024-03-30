A woman’s plan for a fun vacation was disrupted when she was arrested at the passenger terminal building in the port of Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro by authorities for making a bomb joke, which is strictly prohibited in ports and airports.

The incident happened on March 27 as she made her way to the pier entrance. While her bag was undergoing X-ray screening, someone overheard her mentioning she had a bomb.

Personnel from both the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) swiftly responded to the situation, resulting in her arrest.

“Pagpasok ng pantalan ay nagbiro na ang babae na may bomba syang dala habang nakapila ito sa baggage x-ray machine papasok ng passenger terminal building,” the management of the Philippine Ports Authority said in a post on March 28.

The port police on-duty, Port Police Officer II Jayel Cuento, immediately approached the passenger, along with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.

The said passenger was escorted to the police station and charged in accordance with the violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727.

Commonly referred to as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, it is a legal provision enacted to address the serious implications and potential dangers associated with making bomb threats or jokes about explosives in public places such as airports, ports, terminals, and other transportation facilities.

Presidential Decree No. 1727 imposes strict penalties on individuals who make false bomb threats or jokes, regardless of whether the intention behind the statement was malicious or not. The rationale behind the law is to prevent panic, disruption of public order, and unnecessary deployment of law enforcement resources in response to false threats.

Under this law, individuals found guilty of making bomb threats or jokes can face severe consequences, including fines and imprisonment. The severity of the punishment may vary depending on the circumstances of the offense and the laws of the particular jurisdiction where the incident occurred.