The social welfare office in Taytay is monitoring the case of a mother who beat her 2-year-old child on several occasions while recording it on video.

The father of the child, who is away in Cebu for work, has sought help from local authorities to protect the child from further physical abuse after seeing the videos that were sent to him by the mother, who is his live-in partner.

Natividad T. Junio, municipal social welfare officer of Taytay, told Palawan News they are “strictly monitoring” the case and are prepared to file appropriate charges against the mother if she hurts her child again.

“Para maging fair na lang din muna sa babae, hindi pa namin na-establish baka may post-partum [depression], nai-stress. Basta sa ngayon for strict monitoring na ang kalagayan ng bata doon sa kanyang nanay. Inihabilin na din namin sa kanyang kapatid,” Junio said.

TRIGGER WARNING: This video of the two-year-old girl experiencing abuse from her mother might be upsetting to some viewers. The video was shared by the child’s father on Facebook on April 21.

The child’s father, Nestor Martinez, has sought the intervention of the municipal social welfare office through an appeal he posted on Facebook on April 21.

“Sinasaktan niya ang anak ko. Wala akong magawa… malayo ako sa kanila. Hindi ko alam kung anong nanay ang babae na ito. Gusto ko sanang makuha ang anak ko,” Martinez said.

Martinez said that the woman was berating him for failing to send financial support to her on time and would vent her anger on their child.

“Nade-delay po kasi ang pinapadala [kong] pera. Ang gusto niya 14 pa lang magpadala na ako, pero kasi mahirap bumaba sa barko. Ang dami niya nang sinasabi, may pinaaaral daw ako, may sinusuportahan akong babae, tapos ipapadala niya sa akin,” Martinez said.

“Isang buwan ko na nalaman na sinasaktan [niya] ang anak ko. Yong isang video, yung tinatalian ng charger ang leeg, pinadala niya sa akin, binibidyuhan niya habang sinasaktan ang bata tapos [pinadadala sa akin],” he added.

After taking notice of Martinez’s appeal on social media, personnel from the Taytay municipal police accompanied a representative of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) to the couple’s residence to rescue the child.

“Nagharap-harap lahat, and through the phone, ang father ng bata doon din. We assured him na imomonitor namin ang kanyang mag-ina. Ang sa mother naman, ipinaalam namin ang magiging sanction niya kapag patuloy pa ang gagawin niyang pananakit,” Junio said.