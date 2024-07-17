A woman was arrested in Purok Abanico, Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday for allegedly facing two cases of estafa through falsification of public documents.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) identified her in the report as Carmelita Pastica, also known as Jonavie Quimay, 43, a resident of Purok Masikap 1, Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City.

Pastica’s arrest was carried out under two warrants issued by Judge Maria Rowena Socrates of Branch 1 and Judge Rohima Sara of Branch 2 of the MTCC, Fourth Judicial Region.

One warrant, dated April 22, 2024, was for arrest, while the other was “for service of sentence.”