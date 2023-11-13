A shopper in a Puerto Princesa mall found herself being hauled to a police station to face charges for violating the law against making bomb jokes.

The incident happened Saturday when the shopper, identified only in a police report as alias Jane and a resident of Sta. Monica, joked about carrying a bomb in her bag while going through the security check at the mall.

Her declaration prompted the security guard to conduct a thorough check on the bag that she carry, even as Jane assured him she was merely joking.

Jane was taken to Police Station 1, where she was charged for violating Presidential Decree 1727, also known as the Anti Bomb Scare Law.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) issued a reminder to the public, emphasizing that making jokes about bombs or any explosive devices is strictly prohibited.

“Sinumang tao na nagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon ukol sa mga bomba, explosibo, o anumang pampasabog ay isang uri ng paglabag sa batas. Ito ay nakapaloob sa Presidential Decree Number 1727 o mas kilala [bilang] Anti Bomb Scare Law,” the PPCPO said through its spokesperson, Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin.

“Maaring mapatawan ng parusa na hindi bababa sa limang taong pagkakakulong ang sinumang mapatunayang lumabag dito,” she added