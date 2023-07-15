A 35-year-old woman, who had been evading the law for six years in relation to a human trafficking case, was unlucky yesterday when she went to the police station to obtain a clearance and her name hit the system, revealing that she had a standing warrant of arrest.

Michelle Gardoce, a resident of Poblacion 6, Taytay, Palawan, was the individual apprehended inside Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 (PS 1). Personnel from the said station, under the leadership of Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, detained her around 5:15 p.m. on July 14 while she was in the process of applying for a police clearance.

According to Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, the spokesperson of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), she had a standing warrant of arrest for violating Section 2 and Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

“The moment na mag-hit ang name mo sa pagkuha ng police clearance, ibi-verify agad yan sa system kung merong warrant of arrest, o kaya tatawagan ang issuing authority. Kaya kung positive, kulong agad, especially ito no bail. Akala [siguro] hindi mahuhuli, 2016 pa na issue ang warrant of arrest. Almost six years, bago siya nahuli,” said Iquin.

Section 4 of the law prohibits various acts related to trafficking in persons, such as recruiting, transporting, transferring, harboring, providing, or receiving a person using any method, including disguising it as domestic or overseas employment, training, apprenticeship, with the intention of involving them in activities such as prostitution, pornography, sexual exploitation, forced labor, slavery, involuntary servitude, or debt bondage.

No bail was recommended by the court for Gardoce’s temporary freedom, and she is currently in the custody of City Police Station 1.

The warrant for her arrest was issued on June 28, 2016, by Judge Roberto Quiroz of Branch 29, National Capital Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila.

She will be represented in the issuing court for the appropriate disposition.