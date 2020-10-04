Wifi helps COVID-19 survivor fight loneliness in isolation

SURVIVOR. Sher Louie Sevilla, 39, of Malabon City, says on Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) that a stable Wi-Fi connection at the isolation center where he was brought helped him beat loneliness while in isolation after contracting Covid-19. Sevilla kept himself in high spirits by communicating with friends and loved ones while recovering from the disease. (Photo from Louie Sevilla Facebook page)

Thanks to modern technology and a stable Wi-Fi connection, they have the means to communicate with their loved ones amid these trying times.

Aside from fighting the physical impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), confirmed patients also battle the feeling of loneliness in isolation centers, which takes a toll on their mental health.

For 39-year-old Sher Louie Sevilla, a resident of Maysilo, Malabon, having a stable Wi-Fi connection at the isolation center where he was monitored and treated shortly after testing positive for Covid-19 in July greatly helped him overcome loneliness.

“The Wi-Fi connection at the isolation center was very stable and it allowed me to connect and communicate with my friends and loved ones,” Sevilla said in Filipino in an interview on Wednesday.

He stayed in an isolation center in Caloocan City from August 4 to 11.

Aside from this, Sevilla said he kept his spirits up by listening to Aiza Seguerra’s song “Ikaw na ang Bahala” whenever feeling particularly lonely and vulnerable, and praying to God.

He said he was first swabbed on July 27 and the results came out as positive on August 2.

Immediately on August 3, he was taken to the “Pagamutang Bayan ng Malabon”, a city-run health facility where he stayed for one day before being transferred to the isolation center.

He recalled that he was checking the website of the Philippine Red Cross when one of his neighbors, who earlier tested positive for the disease, called him and said a nurse asked for his number and would be calling him shortly.

At first, Louie said he could not believe that he was Covid-19-positive as he was showing no symptoms of the disease.

He also had no idea where he caught the virus as his daily routine has been to shuttle between work and home since June when Covid-19 cases started spiking.

Aside from this, Sevilla said he religiously observes health protocols, such as wearing face masks and shields, and dousing his hands with alcohol whenever touching any flat surface.

He recounted that he broke down into tears upon hearing the sad news but added that his spirits were somewhat buoyed when the nurse told him Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms of the disease recover more quickly.

Sevilla said he has nothing but praises for the staff and health workers manning the isolation center as they were very responsive and took good care of him and other patients during their time there.

“They were constantly checking up on our conditions and the facility where I stayed was quite good,” he added.

He also described the food in the isolation center as very good, even likening it to the ones being served by professional caterers.

“There were no cases of repetitive menus,” he said. (PNA)