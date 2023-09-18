An environmental conservation group has developed an alphabet teaching material for use in elementary and secondary schools in Palawan that highlights information about its endemic wildlife species.

The Katala Foundation, Inc. (KFI) this month began introducing the Palawan wildlife alphabet to schools in Roxas North district.

Genelle Lagrosa, field coordinator for KFI in Roxas, said Monday that the IEC was part of an agreement signed with the Department of Education in Palawan and Puerto Princesa as a way to enlighten elementary and secondary learners about local wildlife conservation efforts.

“May memorandum of understanding ang Katala, DepEd Palawan, at DepEd City na ii-introduce sa schools and Palawan wildlife, at Katala yung magpoprovide ng kopya,” said Lagrada.

Lagrada said that KFI opted for the alphabet cards since schools didn’t allow putting up too many posters. The alphabet cards contained both the English and local names of species endemic to Palawan, along with the scientific name.

“Nung kinder, puro Z for Zebra, samantalang yung zebra ay wala naman dito sa Palawan,” said Lagrada.

Contextualized learning is one of the cornerstones for DepEd’s enhanced basic education curriculum, which focused on learner-centered teaching.

The Palawan wildlife alphabet will continue to be introduced to schools until the end of September. Katala will introduce a new educational campaign for Palawan schools in November.