On Good Friday, a notable absence echoes through the Catholic churches as the faithful observe a day of solemn reflection and remembrance. Unlike other days in the liturgical calendar, where Mass is a central part of worship, Good Friday stands distinct in its reverence and quietude.

This absence of Mass on Good Friday is deeply rooted in the importance of the day within Christian tradition. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, marking the pinnacle of the Passion narrative. It is a time for believers to contemplate the sacrifice of Christ and the weight of sin, leading up to the hope of resurrection on Easter Sunday.

In Catholic churches across the world, the atmosphere on Good Friday is marked by solemn services rather than the usual celebration of the Eucharist. These services often include the veneration of the cross, Stations of the Cross, and readings recounting the events leading to Christ’s crucifixion. These services are characterized by a subdued tone, reflecting the somber mood of the occasion.

The absence of Mass on Good Friday underscores the gravity of the crucifixion, allowing believers to engage in deep introspection and spiritual renewal. It becomes a day of quiet prayer and meditation as individuals and communities reflect on the significance of Christ’s sacrifice.

For many Christians, the observance of Good Friday extends beyond the walls of the church.

In Palawan, pilgrimages are done by the faithful to several sites including Mt. Calvary in Puerto Princesa, Aborlan’s Mt. Calvary in Sagpangan, Mt. Aguado in Cuyo and others. By praying the Stations of the Cross or silently contemplating in these areas, Palawenos recall Christ’s ultimate sacrifice.

For others, this day is marked by acts of charity, fasting, and abstinence, as believers strive to embody the selflessness and compassion exemplified by Christ on the cross.

The Paschal Triduum

Instead of a singular Mass, the Paschal Triduum offers a unified celebration spanning three days. This series of liturgical celebrations and rituals that take place over the course of three days.

The Paschal Triduum, also known as the Easter Triduum or the Holy Triduum, is considered the most solemn and sacred time in the Christian liturgical calendar, and each day has its own distinct focus and significance.

The celebration focuses on the central mysteries of the Christian faith: Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection. Through a combination of liturgical rites, prayers, and rituals, believers are invited to journey with Christ through his final days on earth and to enter deeply into the Paschal mystery.

The Triduum explained

It begins on the evening of Holy Thursday and concludes on the evening of Easter Sunday.

On Maundy Thursday, the faithful commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles, during which he instituted the Eucharist and the priesthood. The liturgy of Holy Thursday often includes the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, during which the washing of the feet ceremony takes place, symbolizing humility and service.

The liturgy during the Holy Thursday mass remains open-ended due to the omission of the final blessing. This emphasized the continuation of the Triduum into Good Friday and Holy Saturday. This omission symbolizes the interconnectedness of the three days and emphasizes the unity of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.

Good Friday is observed as a day of solemn reflection on the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a time for believers to meditate on the sacrifice of Christ for the redemption of humanity. Good Friday liturgies typically include the veneration of the cross, readings recounting the Passion narrative, and prayers for the salvation of all.

Holy Saturday is a day of anticipation and waiting, as Christians reflect on Christ’s descent into hell and await his resurrection. The Easter Vigil, the most significant liturgy of the entire liturgical year, takes place on Holy Saturday night. It begins with the blessing of the Easter fire and the lighting of the Paschal candle, symbolizing the light of Christ overcoming the darkness of sin and death. The vigil also includes the Liturgy of the Word, the sacraments of initiation for catechumens (baptism, confirmation, and Eucharist), and the joyful proclamation of the resurrection.

Based on the Catholic Doctrine, the Triduum offers the faithful a unique opportunity to journey with Christ through his passion, death, and resurrection. By actively participating in the liturgies of these sacred days, the Catholics are drawn closer to the heart of the faith and renew their commitment to follow Christ.

Through active participation in the Triduum, the faithful are invited to deepen their understanding of the Paschal mystery and to embrace the promise of new life and salvation found in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.