Amidst the sadness that followed the passing of Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward S. Hagedorn on Tuesday, October 2, one question arose: who will assume his vacant position?

1st Option: Special Elections

Based on the Rules of the House of Representatives’ 19th Congress, a special election may be called to fill the vacancy once a member of the House dies.

The House must first declare the position to be vacant and allocate the necessary budget for the conduct of a special poll.

This is in congruence with Section 9, Article VI of the Constitution.

“In case of vacancy in the Senate or in the House of Representatives, a special election may be called to fill such vacancy in the manner prescribed by law, but the Senator or Member of the House of Representatives thus elected shall serve only for the unexpired term,” the constitution states.

Time is ticking for a special elections

But holding a special poll has limitations, and relevant laws have specified time frames.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, a special election must be called 18 months or more before a regular election, or within 60 days after the vacancy occurs.

Republic Act (RA) 6645, which prescribes the manner of filling a vacancy in Congress, provides that a special election be held one year before the next regular election.

RA 7166 on synchronized elections states that a special election shall be held “not earlier than six days nor longer than 90 days after the occurrence of the vacancy.”

The next regular poll to elect a representative will be in May 2025.

In the case of expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., the House declared his position vacant on August 16, and the COMELEC declared a special election after 3 months, on December 9.

Since the House is currently in adjournment of session, they have to declare the vacancy when the session resumes on November 16 or before they adjourn for the holiday break on December 15, to allow for at least a 3-month leeway to conduct a special election before May 2024.

Deciding as the next session resumes on January 22 to March 22, 2024, will put them in a crunch time.

Last option: congressional caretaker

If the odds do not favor conducting a special election before May 2025, the House will be left with one last option: appointing a congressional caretaker.

Following the death of Cebu 1st District Rep. Raul del Mar in November 2020, then-Speaker Lord Allan Velasco appointed himself as the caretaker congressman of the district despite having more than a year and a half to conduct a special election before the national elections in 2022.

More recently, Quezon 1st District Representative Wilfrido Mark Enverga served as the congressional caretaker of Valenzuela’s 1st District after Rep. Rex Gatchalian was appointed Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary, vacating his legislative position in February, and Speaker Martin Romualdez assumed the Negros Oriental 3rd District in the absence of Teves from March to May 2023.

So who would replace Hagedorn?

Circumstances may be uncertain for now regarding whether another congressman, whether elected or appointed, will replace the vacancy left by the passing of Hagedorn.

But one thing is for sure: Hagedorn left big shoes to fill and a hard act to follow. The brand of service that he delivered to generations of Puerto Princesans and Palaweños will definitely leave a void in local politics, making him irreplaceable in the hearts of many, especially those whose lives he touched.