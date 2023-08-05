White Beach, located in Barangay Port Barton in the town of San Vicente, has been named as the No. 1 best beach in the world by Big 7 Travel in their annual “50 Best Beaches in the World” ranking. The list is given in reverse chronological order, with the most attractive beaches mentioned last.

Big 7 Travel characterized White Beach as a stunning stretch of sand in Port Barton that is an unspoiled treasure.

“The only way to reach the beach is by hopping on a boat from Port Barton or taking a very bumpy journey in a 4×4 – being hard to reach means the beach is clean and wonderfully quiet. Think hammocks, powdery white sand, kayaks to rent, and of course, crystal-clear water. All with a backdrop of lush forests. Kayak over to Coconut Beach for a mini adventure,” Big 7 Travel said.

The Secret Lagoon in the town of El Nido is also included and ranks at No. 30 on the list.

Big 7 Travel described the municipality as a place with 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, renowned for the Secret Lagoon. Travelers can swim through a gap in the limestone rocks to discover a secluded bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches, and a tropical jungle.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Mimaropa has congratulated San Vicente and El Nido for the best beach in the world recognition.

“Discover paradise on earth at White Beach, Port Barton, San Vicente – Voted the World’s Best Beach by Big 7 Travel! Embrace the untouched beauty of this pristine gem nestled in Palawan, Philippines, where pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters await your blissful escape!” it said.

“The two municipalities are the only destinations in the Philippines to make the list,” the regional tourism office also added.