Western Philippines Medical Center to rise in PPC

The proposed Western Philippines Medical Center (WPMC) in Puerto Princesa City that would provide additional health care services is expected to be established in a five-hectare land in Barangay Tagburos in 2021.

During the press briefing dubbed as Pakimanan ta si Gob on Tuesday, 3rd District Rep. Atty. Gil Acosta Jr., who pushes for the establishment of WPMC, said that the facility will be fully-owned by the Department of Health (DOH).

He added that the proposal is already approved at the committee level of the House of Representatives.

“Ang concern ko talaga kahit last year pa ay ang creation ng Western Philippines Medical Center. Tapos na ito sa Committee on Government Enterprise because the idea before ay hindi ito katulad ng ibang ospital na fully DOH-owned. Supposedly may part dito ang province, city government, DOH na parang semi-private. However, ang sabi sa committee on health ay masyadong mabigat, matagal. What we did is to convert it into medical centers fully-owned by DOH. Pasado na ito in principles sa Committee on Health,” Acosta said.

He said that Governor Jose Alvarez also committed to donate his five-hectare land in Tagburos for the facility.

“Ang hinahanap natin na lupa ay ‘yong malapit sa city, dito sa may Irawan, Sta. Lourdes or Tagburos. Si Gob naman ay nag-promise ng five-hectare niya d’yan sa may Tagburos na i-donate niya na lang sa DOH para magkaroon ng malaking ospital dito sa Puerto Princesa City, especially ‘yong ating cancer or oncology epartment, Dialysis. ‘Yong iba kung hindi magamot dito ay dadalhin sa Manila. Mayroong mga ospital dito pero dapat mayron sa city dahil ito ang sentro,” he said.

Acosta said that they are expecting to start the creation of the project by 2021 because Puerto Princesa City needs health facilities that would cater to the needs of the residents.

“Oo [ini-expect na ma-approve ito sa plenary] pero marami lang inaasikaso. Almost all of the districts are asking for the same thing. Iba lang sa atin kasi malayo ang Palawan,” Acosta said.

In 2019, the Provincial Board passed a resolution supporting House Bill No. 1621 or the Western Philippines Medical Center Charter Act of 2019 authored by Board Member Ryan Maminta.

The House bill was jointly proposed by Reps. Gil Acosta Jr. (3rd District, Palawan), Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar (2nd District, Palawan), and Franz Josef George E. Alvarez (1st District, Palawan).

