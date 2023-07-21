The ferry service to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea has been temporarily suspended by the Western Command due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Western Command (WESCOM) commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said the scheduled ferry service of BRP Mangyan (AC71) for today, July 20, is postponed to a later date due to the influence of a trough of low pressure affecting the province, including the Kalayaan Islands.

“Despite the current weather setback, rest assured that we are determined to continue our ferry service to Pag-asa Island,” Carlos said.

“We won’t let the storm dampen our spirits. We’ll be back on track as soon as the weather allows, ensuring your safe and timely journey,” he added.

He said the new schedule will be announced once the weather and sea conditions are deemed safe for the vessel and passengers to travel.

Meanwhile, BRP Mangyan (AC71) is still accepting additional passengers and cargo for the ferry service to Pag-asa Island.

For any inquiries, you can contact the following hotline numbers: 09171341991, 0916438277, and 0917-896-0041.