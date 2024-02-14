The Western Command has sent troops and a naval asset to help with the immediate humanitarian needs in Mindanao by distributing crucial relief supplies to those in Davao City who have experienced flash floods.

Wescom earlier dispatched BRP Davao Del Sur (LD602), carrying more than 40,000 boxes of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Also aboard the vessel were troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team 9 (MBLT9), who will assist in the humanitarian mission.

Following this, the two units will return to Wescom’s joint operational area in Palawan to continue their mandated tasks in support of external defense operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

BRP Davao del Sur and MBLT-9 were sent to Davao to assist in the relief operation conducted by other government agencies, such as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).