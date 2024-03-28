The Western Command is highlighting the contributions of female soldiers in the rotation and resupply missions of government troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, located in the municipality of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea.

Captain Ariel Joseph Coloma, the Command’s information officer, emphasized in a statement that despite the challenges troops faced, including adverse weather and perilous maneuvers by Chinese vessels, the presence of female servicewomen offered invaluable support in managing supplies and maintaining vigilance aboard resupply boats.

“These female soldiers demonstrated unparalleled courage and dedication in ensuring the success of the RoRe missions. Their participation not only underscores their commitment to duty but also highlights the pivotal role they play in national security and defense,” he said.

During a recent RoRe mission on March 5, the Unaizah May 4 (UM4) resupply boat fell victim to a water cannon attacks by the China Coast Guard, resulting in injuries to several troops onboard, including two female soldiers.

Coloma noted that these women stood alongside their fellow soldiers, proving their dedication to the mission.

“Despite the unforeseen circumstances, their strength and resolve remained unwavering during their challenging experience at sea,” he added.

The bravery of these two servicewomen was commended by Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., who awarded them the Wounded Personnel Medal alongside other injured RoRe team members.

Coloma said that this International Women’s Month, Wescom is proud of the female soldiers for their participation in missions like the RoRe in LS57, as it serves as a reminder of progress toward gender equality and inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Their resolve and capabilities exemplify the spirit of women’s empowerment and bear testament to the potential of women in the military profession.