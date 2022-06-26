The Joint Task Force West (JTF West) of Western Command (WESCOM) was once again at the receiving end of radio challenges from a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel as it conducted a troop rotation and reprovisioning of personnel stationed in BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) in Ayungin Shoal last June 20-22.

WESCOM said Saturday that personnel of JTF West aboard indigenous boats Unaizah Mae 2 and 3, with assistance from a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel, delivered fresh supplies for the troops and ferried the new batch of personnel to be posted at the Ayungin detachment.

It was part of the Philippine military’s mission to sustain its presence in the Kalayaan municipality, West Philippine Sea, under the multi-stakeholder cooperation of Area Task Force West (ATF West)

WESCOM also said that it had sent reports to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) about the Chinese ships that were seen in the Kalayaan Island Group during the recent mission and what steps should be taken.