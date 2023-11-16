Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels have not only increased but also sustained their presence in various parts of the West Philippine Sea, including Pag-asa Island, which serves as the government center of the town of Kalayaan.

During the regular meeting of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) on Wednesday, Western Command (Wescom) commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos reported observing an increased presence of Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels not only in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre is situated, but also at Rosul Reef, Iroquois Shoal, and Pag-asa Island.

“The new trends now are the continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in Rosul Reef and Iroquois Shoal for the last two months. This is at the southern tip of Recto (Reed) Bank. Hindi sila umaalis doon so we are preparing for the filing of a diplomatic protest. We have also taken actions of non-confrontationally driving them away,” Carlos said.

“And lately, we have also monitored the sudden increase in the swarming of CMM vessels [near] Pag-asa Island. Last October there were only 10–15; we have already monitored as of last week around 40-45,” he added.

Carlos also stated that Wescom is continuously communicating with the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) for the filing of diplomatic protests and “new courses of action that will be made available for us and authorized for us to take so that we can address all these issues that are happening in our area.”

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) had earlier reported that the largest number of vessels monitored in Ayungin Shoal was 38 during the latest resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre on November 10. This count included 28 CMM vessels, five from the Chinese Coast Guard, and five from the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

NTF WPS spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela attributed the increase to the government’s intensified efforts to access Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre is stationed and serves as a command post for Philippine troops.