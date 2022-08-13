- Advertisement by Google -

Western Command (WESCOM) received equipment from the People’s Republic of China today in order to strengthen its capabilities.

The equipment, which was given by China as part of its Military Assistance Gratis Program to the Philippines, included a fire truck and a minibus. The equipment arrived in Puerto Princesa City aboard BRP BACOLOD CITY (LS550).

The Chinese military’s gratis assistance to the Philippines has a total amount of 130 million yuan (P1.04 billion).

“These are parts of China’s support to capacitate the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in their humanitarian and disaster response efforts. The bulk of these is earmarked to help in the rehabilitation of Marawi,”WESCOM chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

- Advertisement -

WESCOM said the first batch of equipment and other materials arrived in February this year and was turned over by China’s Ambassador Huang Xilian to former defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“We at WESCOM are fortunate and grateful to the leadership of the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the People’s Republic of China for having been allocated these capacity-building equipment and other materials. These will significantly complement our Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response as well as Socio-Economic efforts,” Carlos stated.

About Post Author