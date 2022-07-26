- Advertisement by Google -

Western Command chief, Vice Admiral Alberto B. Carlos, stated the importance of a diplomatic approach in dealing with other claimant countries in the West Philippine Sea, where several islands are being disputed by neighboring countries in the area.

Carlos made the statement after visiting Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, who invited him as an alumnus of the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) Command College (PLACC) in Nanjing, China last July 21.

Carlos is currently the most senior Philippine military officer to have graduated from the Chinese military academy. Aside from the PLACC, he is also a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he was sent by the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) during his earlier career as a soldier.

“I am grateful to his Excellency for the invitation. Having been accorded the privilege to study and interact with my contemporaries in the US and China gives me a good perspective on Western and Eastern influence. Perhaps, a good tool in reinforcing current efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and development in the West Philippine Sea,” Carlos said.

- Advertisement -

For his part, Amb. Huang also expressed gratitude for the meeting and said he looks forward to continuing such engagements of harmonizing our cultures, preserving peace and exploring development opportunities for the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China.