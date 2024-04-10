The Western Command (WESCOM) held its 1st Quarter Western Command Joint Operations Area (JOA) Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Forum and Fellowship at the New Conference Room, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) on March 27.

According to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the primary aim of the event was to foster camaraderie among Senior NCO Leaders from various uniformed services in Palawan, including the AFP, Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail and Penology (BJMP), BuCor and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

By maintaining harmonious relationships among these agencies, WESCOM seeks to strengthen the cohesion of its personnel.

The forum also served as a platform for sharing updates and best practices regarding the morale, welfare, and discipline of the NCO Corps within WESCOM’s area of operations

Participants engaged in discussions covering a range of topics, including the latest security situation updates in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), and presentations on the culture, traditions, unit missions, and best practices of IPPF.

BuCor also underscored that the collaboration aims to achieve a common goal of protecting both the people and the state, demonstrating a shared commitment to national security and public service.