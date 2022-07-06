Western Command (WESCOM), together with some members of its Multi-Sectoral Advisory Board (MSAB), presented its Armed Forces of the Philippines Transformation Roadmap Institutionalization Pathway (AFPTRIP) for recertification at the general headquarters in Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo last Monday, July 4.

Led by its commander, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, they presented the accomplishments, complied tasks, and plans on moving forward for WESCOM’s transformation journey for the years 2020 and 2021, and the first semester of 2022, when he took over its leadership.

WESCOM also presented to the revalida panel led by former WESCOM chief and now AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Erickson Gloria, its outlined sustainment of institutionalized functions, resources, expectations, and messages of its transformation roadmap that led to the accomplishment of its objectives and breakthrough goals that contributed to regional security and stability.

Members of the MSAB who were present included Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta, executive director of Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS); Yanika Eli Seratubias, operations chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO); and Grace Arambulo, lieutenant governor of Kiwanis International.

“The working relationship of WESCOM and MSAB since 2017 has always been symbiotic and two-way, as we both integrate and share best practices towards achievement of target goals,” Matta.

Carlos on the other hand acknowledged the contributions and partnership of MSAB to the organizational development of WESCOM with its localized co-ownership since the initiation of the institutionalization stages of the WESCOM transformation roadmap.

“This revalida is very important to us so that we can share to you WESCOM’s story and have the opportunity to become better,” Carlos told the panel.

The revalida team also underscored the Command’s transformation roadmap which is evident in all its joint, combined and multi-agency operations that have secured the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea and have kept the Province of Palawan a zone of sustained peace, progress, and development.

The MSAB also emphasized WESCOM’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) and support to national development.

“We are grateful to WESCOM for helping us move mountains during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette destruction,” said Seratubias.

“Its ability to rise above the challenges only speaks that the transformation roadmap of WESCOM is not only in paper but is truly alive and felt in the whole Province of Palawan,” she added.