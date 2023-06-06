Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos celebrated his 500th day as commander of the Western Command (WESCOM) by leading a tree planting activity on Sunday, June 4.

Carlos led the simultaneous tree planting activity held at the WESCOM Headquarters, Naval Forces West, 3rd Marine Brigade, Tactical Operations Wing West, and Joint Task Force Malampaya.

The initiative saw the planting of 100 fruit-bearing seedlings, such as langka (jackfruit) and avocado, in each of the participating units’ planting sites.

The effort aligns with the Command’s ongoing commitment to restore the forest cover in Palawan, which was severely affected by Typhoon Odette.

In March, Western Command (WESCOM) launched its Tree Seedling Bank that aims to grow and nurture 50,000 seedlings in an effort to scale up its efforts by collaborating with various stakeholders in the rehabilitation of the province’s typhoon denuded forests.

.

About Post Author