Victims of the recent fire in Purok Bagong Silang, Brgy. San Miguel received food packs and other relief goods from the Western Command (WESCOM) recently.

Through the Joint Civil Military Operations Task Group (JCMOTG) and their partners, the Command distributed food packs and relief goods on February 15 to the fire victims, who are currently evacuated at Western Command Elementary School.

WESCOM said that, with the assistance of their partners Grand Isla Eagles Club and PEACE-Palawan, they were able to assist 54 families.

In addition to rice, assorted canned products, coffee, and other basic necessities like as clothing, drinking water, mats, and blankets were donated. WESCOM also organized parlor games to assist the victims in coping with the emotional pain caused by the recent fire incident.

“The collaborative efforts of the AFP (WESCOM) and other humanitarian actors to perform efficient humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations strongly ignites the spirit of “Bayanihan” among Filipinos during challenging times such as this recent fire incident,” WESCOM said.

The military personnel stationed in the province continue to solicit donations from people eager to assist the fire victims.

Every form of assistance for the victims of the fire is still accepted. For gift consolidation and coordination, please contact the 6th Civil Relations Group (CRG) at 0945-509-9445. They said, “Let’s get our act together and assist our fellow people in need.”

