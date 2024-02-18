BRP Davao del Sur (LD 602), a Philippine Navy vessel assigned to the Western Command, arrived in Davao City on Sunday, February 18, to bring relief goods to aid victims of a flash flood.

The navy ship sailed to Mindanao last week, carrying more than 40,000 boxes of family food packs from the DSWD and troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team 9 (MBLT 9), which is also assigned in Palawan, to assist in relief operations in the disaster-hit region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region XI Regional Director Atty. Vanessa Gocong, Global Port Davao City Operations Manager Mark Lester Tan, and Naval Task Force 71 commander, Captain Constancio Arturo Reyes, welcomed the vessel, extending appreciation for the much-needed help to the affected communities.

“We are glad to be of service to the Dabaweños. Once our mission here is accomplished, LD602 and the rest of my crew will return to WESCOM’s joint operational area in Palawan to resume our vital mission in support of external defense operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” LD 602 commanding officer Commander Marco Sandalo said.