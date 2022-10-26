The leaders of the military and the Moro separatists have “committed to comply” with the Final Peace Agreement from 1996 to make sure that Palawan remains safe and peaceful.

Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos, commander of the Western Command (WESCOM), and Dr. Mashur Jundam from the Central Committee of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) both guaranteed on Tuesday, October 25, to keep the province peaceful, despite some contentious activities of the latter.

WESCOM did not elaborate on the details of the reported activities of the MNLF, but said in a press statement that these”can affect the security situation” in Palawan.

It said that it requested an inter-agency intervention and consultation to ensure that existing agreements between the government and the MNLF are followed.

“We have to ensure that the provisions of the Final Peace Agreement are fully understood and observed in WESCOM’s area of responsibility, hence this talk,” said Carlos.

The MNLF leader was also said to have shared information and insights into some of these activities.

The Final Peace Agreement between the Philippine government and the MNLF, signed in September 1996, provides full implementation of the Tripoli Agreement, which resulted in the creation of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

About Post Author