Western Command (WESCOM) commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos conferred the Award of the Kalayaan Island Group Campaign Medal and Ribbon to 37 military personnel who served the country’s farthest territories in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The award is a recognition given to soldiers who have shown exceptional bravery, dedication, and commitment in safeguarding and preserving the country’s territorial integrity in the WPS, WESCOM said on Friday.

The soldiers were deployed to different island detachments in the Kalayaan Island Group, which is an integral part of the Philippine territory but is located in the disputed territory.

During the ceremony, Carlos commended the soldiers for their unwavering loyalty and devotion to duty. He acknowledged the challenges that they faced in their deployment and expressed his gratitude for their selflessness and bravery.

The ceremony is regularly conducted as a tribute to all the troops who are regularly deployed in the WPS and the different island detachments in the KIG.

