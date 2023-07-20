Western Command commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos expressed confidence in the leadership of Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, particularly in his operational guidance concerning the West Philippine Sea and other external security challenges.

Carlos stated Wednesday night that the country will have a more assured victory against internal security threats with the appointment of Brawner by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Brawner replaces General Andres Centino, who will become a presidential adviser on matters relating to the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Carlos affirmed that the Western Command (WESCOM) is prepared to adhere to and carry out the new strategic directives in order to fully address the issues in the disputed waters.

“WESCOM is confident that total victory against internal security threats will finally be achieved under the watch of our new CSAFP. WESCOM is ready to implement our new CSAFP’s operational guidance to fully address WPS issues and other external security challenges,” Carlos stated.

Brawner is currently serving as the commanding general of the Philippine Army, a position he assumed on December 10, 2021.

He graduated as the second-ranking cadet in the Philippine Military Academy’s “Makatao” Class of 1989 and has served in various military roles for 34 years.