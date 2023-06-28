The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recently deployed the missile and anti-submarine warfare BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) and the AW159 ASW “Wildcat” helicopter for maritime and sovereignty patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), strengthening their presence in the disputed waters.

The Western Command (WESCOM) said Tuesday, June 27, that the deployment of the military assets were made with the purpose of conducting maritime and sovereignty patrols in the WPS that is expected to last until June 29.

WESCOM said they will enhance the AFP’s capability for maintaining a strong and effective maritime presence in the region.

“The deployment of FF151 and AW159 represents a full-mission capable deployment for naval warfare, with the recent inclusion of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter completing the warfighting package of FF151,” WESCOM said.

The command also said that tests and training activities are being carried out by the tandem while patrolling the WPS along with their crew who are preparing to ensure maximum readiness in any scenario.