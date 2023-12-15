The Western Command has reported a surge in Chinese vessel activities in and around the Ayungin Shoal, intensifying territorial concerns in the region and sparking a debate between Philippine authorities and security experts over whether it constitutes an “invasion” or falls within the category of typical “swarming tactics.”

Commander Ariel Coloma, the spokesperson for the military command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Palawan, clarified on Friday that their aerial patrols’ observations on December 14 over Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre is grounded, revealed a “swarming” of vessels, and this did not suggest any indication of China’s “invasion.”

He suggested that it would be beneficial to ask maritime security expert Ray Powell about the basis for using the term “invasion” in his SeaLight article since their observations primarily indicated the presence of swarming tactics, and there was a need for clarification regarding his choice of terminology.

In an article he authored, Powell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and the director of SeaLight, as well as the project lead for Project Myoushu at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, employed the term “invasion” to depict the presence of 11 Chinese vessels within the shoal on December 11, while numerous others gathered around its perimeter.

“This highly unusual invasion of the shoal’s interior appears to have been a calculated show of force by Beijing,” Powell wrote in his article.

He further stated that the entry of Chinese vessels into the shoal’s interior is a rare event, with the presence of 11 vessels being the most extensive SeaLight has ever recorded, potentially constituting an “unprecedented” development.

“As far as we are concerned, ang nakikita natin on the ground is the usual swarming tactincs na ginagawa ng China,” Coloma said.

“Kung kami ang tatanungin, ang sightings ngayon ay isang usual CN swarming,” he added.

Coloma said that as of today, the Western Command (Wescom) has observed 10 Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, a notable increase from the nine spotted on December 14.

Among these vessels are Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships and Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels, which are positioned both within and outside Ayungin Shoal. Typically, there is a single CCG ship lingering in the area along with other nearby stationed CMM vessels, a pattern consistent with conventional Chinese swarming strategy.

Responding to the situation, Coloma said Wescom deployed troops from BRP Sierra Madre aboard rubber boats with the aim of deterring the Chinese vessels within Ayungin Shoal.

“Meron tayong air at surface assets na nagpapatrolya sa area. At yong mismong littoral monitoring station (LMS) natin na nasa BRP Sierra Madre. Dinideploy nati ang ating mg tropa para itaboy ang mga namamataan natin doon na mga CN vessels sa loob ng Ayungin,” he said.

He stated that Wescom will report the outcomes of their aerial patrols and their subsequent responses to the AFP for necessary action. These reports will serve as a reference point for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) when filing a diplomatic protest.

Despite the increased Chinese vessel activity, Wescom assured the public of their readiness and vigilance.

“Wag po kayong mabahala at nakaantabay at nakahanda ang inyong Sandatahang Lakas, ang Wescom, sa anumang eventualities na maaaring maganap, lalo na dyan sa Ayungin Shoal,” Coloma stressed.

Powell said Beijing seems to be intensifying its assertive actions at sea, possibly aiming to persuade Manila to relinquish its presence at Ayungin Shoal and acknowledge China’s claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) region.

“In 2023, the Philippines decided to fight back by showing the world how belligerent China has become. China has responded with more belligerence, believing that the Philippines will eventually have to back down,” he said.

In his article, Powell illuminated a recurring pattern wherein, during past instances of China deploying a blockading force while the Philippines undertakes resupply missions to the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, the Chinese force consistently withdraws to the nearby Mischief Reef, where they have established a military base, as soon as the resupply boats and accompanying coast guard escorts depart.

On December 9, however, CCG vessels water cannoned three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels delivering supplies to fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc and on Sunday morning, December 10, they also blocked resupply boats going to Ayungin Shoal with AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. and Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos aboard Unaiza Mae 1.

In the late afternoon of Sunday, another civilian ship, TS Kapitan Felix Oca, transporting volunteers from the Atin Ito coalition en route to Lawak Island, had to change course and go back after noticing Chinese navy vessels also approaching in its direction.