The Western Command (WESCOM) is backing the Philippines’ diplomatic protest over the deployment of around one hundred Chinese militia and fishing vessels in Julian Felipe Reef and the blockade of the entrance to Ayungin Shoal, where Filipino soldiers are stationed.

In a statement issued on Saturday by WESCOM under the command of Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos, it was stated that a recent attempt to resupply troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was hampered by deployed fish nets and anchored Chinese fishing vessels.

WESCOM prays that Beijing will respond favorably to the diplomatic protest lodged by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in order to keep peace and stability in the disputed region.

“Further, WESCOM hopes that West Philippine Sea (WPS) issues can be diplomatically resolved soonest in order to avoid any miscalculation of actions and ensure peaceful coexistence of all stakeholders until conflicting maritime claims of some portions of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone are amicably settled,” it stated.

WESCOM reassured the public that territorial integrity and sovereign rights will not be compromised in the WPS region.

It stated further that it will maintain a strong presence in the region through the effective occupation of Philippine-held WPS features and will continue joint naval and maritime air patrols with other government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group.

“In view of these latest developments, we at WESCOM enjoin the public to be more circumspect in dealing with this issue in order to maintain regional peace and stability. Let us support the National Government and its initiatives as we explore peaceful resolutions to this impasse affecting our Western Frontier,” it said.