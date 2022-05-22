Renewable energy power provider WEnergy Global has won the 2022 Winsemius Award for Outstanding Business Achievement given by the ADB DutchChamber of Singapore.

The event, attended by over 200 business people from Singapore and abroad, was held on May 19, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Millennium Hotel. It celebrates organizations that embody the vision and values of Dr. Albert Winsemius, a Dutch national and key advisor to the founders of modern-day Singapore.

WEnergy Global has been recognized for pioneering smart and renewable energy micro-grids systems in the Philippines, thereby empowering rural communities with 24/7 access to electricity.

The Award featured the Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation (SREC) for its world-class performance in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy throughout the global pandemic, Typhoon Odette, and beyond.

(L-R) Tsuyoshi Numajiri, BOD of the Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation; Jovenee Sagun, head of the Puerto Princesa City Planning and Development Office; Margriet Vonno, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Singapore and Brunei; Atem Ramsundersingh, founder and CEO of WEnergy Global; and Quintin Pastrana, president of the Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation during the awarding event at the Ritz-Carlton Millennium Hotel in Singapore. (Photo from WEnergy Global)

SREC is the result of a partnership between WEnergy Global, CleanGrid Partners (a joint venture with TEPCO-PowerGrid) and Maharlika Clean Power Holdings. The award was shared with and presented to the Head of the Planning Department of Puerto Princesa City as a testament to the strong, inclusive partnership with the local government and community.

This recognition upholds and affirms the excellence with which the ‘Maharlika Consortium’—a partnership of Maharlika Clean Power Holdings from the Philippines with Singapore-based WEnergy Global and CleanGrid Partners – have committed through their formal competitive bid to PALECO as part of the latter’s Qualified Third Party tender under the law. The Consortium will build on its strong foundation and flagship in Puerto Princesa’s SREC and provide 24/7 clean electricity to 8,000 households across Palawan through 17 new smart mini-grids.

These investments will make Palawan become the cleanest and lowest carbon emission province in the world.

Furthermore, it will serve as a model to empower more families and unleash livelihood opportunities that contribute to the transformation of the local economy and help attain the Philippines’ commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.