The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems both inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but they will have no direct impact on the country’s landmass, according to a forecast issued on Saturday.

Weather expert Ezra Bulquerin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said severe tropical storm Mindulle is still outside PAR and is positioned 1,725 kilometers (km) east of Central Luzon, moving northward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

“Kung titingnan ang bilis nito, inaasahan na by Monday o Tuesday ay papasok ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility at papangalanan natin na Lannie. Hindi naman natin inaasahan na magdadala ito ng epekto sa ating bansa, posibleng mag-move lang ito sa boundary ng Philippine Area of Responsobility,” he said.

PAGASA also monitors a shallow low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the Mindanao area at 230 km east of Davao city. It currently brings rain showers, lightning, and thunderstorm to the Mindanao area.

The shallow LPA is possible to dissipate in the next 48 hours and is not expected to develop into a tropical depression.