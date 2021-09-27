A weather system outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may possibly enter Tuesday, but it would have no direct impact on the country’s landmass before leaving on Wednesday.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Monday that the typhoon Mindulle was located at 1,600 kilometers (km) east of extreme northern Luzon as of 3:00 am. It has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

The typhoon outside PAR slightly weakened due to the eyewall replacement cycle and is now moving north northwest at 10 kph.

“Dahil nasa gitna pa rin ng karagatan ang bagyo, pagkatapos ng tinatawag natin na eyewall replacement cycle, ay posible itong muling lumakas habang nasa gitna pa ng Philippine sea. Hindi ito inaasahan na makakaapekto itong bagyo sa atin sa Pilipinas bagamat ang kaniyang wind field ay medyo malaki, ang trough ay umaabot sa Bicol region at eastern Visayas,” he said.

Aside from the monitored typhoon outside PAR, there are no other weather systems that could affect the country in the next two to three days.

Once typhoon Mindulle enters PAR, it will be named Lannie, the 12th storm in the country this year.

The sea conditions are at moderate to rough levels at the eastern seaboards of the country, while the waters at the northern and western seaboards of Luzon are moderate levels. The inland seas of southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao sea, Sulu sea, and Moro Gulf area at a slight to moderate conditions.

“Dahil sa malalakas na hangin, itong bagyo malapit sa kaniyang sentro, bagama’t malayo ito sa ating kalupaan ay pinapataas nito ang mga alon sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa. Kaya ang mga manlalayag diyan ay ibayong pag-iingat ang ating paalala,” he said.