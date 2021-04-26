Weather clears, as Bising exits PAR

It’s a clear sky official forecast for at least the next two to three days following the exit of Typhoon Bising Sunday morning.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Bising is no longer affecting any part of the country.

“Sa ngayon, patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto itong northeasterly surface windflow dito sa hilaga at gitnang Luzon kaya ang malaking bahagi ng bansa ay patuloy na makararanas ng maaliwalas na panahon,” he said.

Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning over seaboards of the country. The water surrounding the province of Palawan is in slight to moderate condition.

“Sa mga gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, wala tayong nakataas na gale warning kaya ligtas pa rin sila makakapalaot sa ano man baybaying dagat ng ating bansa,” he said.

The northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas will be moderate to rough conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts