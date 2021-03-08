Weather bureau monitoring LPA outside PAR

The state weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Forecast, however, said it has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was recently located at 1, 695 kilometers east of Mindanao and is not yet affecting any land mass of the country.

“Sa ating analysis ay mababa ang tiyansa na mabuo ito o mag-progress pa into tropical depression, although pinaghahanda natin ang ating mga kababayan especially sa Visayas, Mindanao at ilang bahagi ng southern Luzon dahil nakikita natin na malaki ang tiyansa na magpaulan ito sa mga nabanggit na lugar pagdating ng Wednesday and Thursday this week,” she said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is prevailing over extreme northern Luzon bringing cold wind over the area and is expected to also be experienced over the rest of northern Luzon area.

PAGASA added that the easterlies is dominant over the eastern side of the country bringing humid wind from noon time to afternoon.

The Kalayaan island has a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will experience 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

