Weather all clear for Christmas

According to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the weather bureau is currently monitoring only the tail-end of the frontal system and northeast monsoon or amihan affecting northern Luzon.

The state weather bureau said there is no low-pressure area (LPA) within the vicinity of the country that could adversely affect the weather barely two weeks into Christmas.

“Patuloy pa ring nakakaapekto ang tail-end of frontal system kung saan naapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng hilagang Luzon. Samantala, yong Amihan ay umaabot lang sa hilagang Luzon,” he said.

The tail-end of a frontal system is explained as the boundary between the easterlies which is the warm and moist air coming from the Pacific Ocean and the northeast monsoon bringing cold and dry air.

Due to the intensity of wind brought by the northeast monsoon, PAGASA raised a gale warning over the northern seaboard of the country.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

