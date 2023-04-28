Residents of the town of Quezon witnessed a waterspout or “ipoipo” near their local port on Thursday afternoon.

Herald Adlawon captured a video of the phenomenon at around 5:55 p.m. on April 27, which started at the end of the port and traveled along the Bliss area of Brgy. Alfonso XIII.

Adlawon told Palawan News that the waterspout caused damage to some houses in Bliss as it passed through.

“Nagsimula po ang ipoipo sa bandang dulo ng pantalan at papunta po ito ng Bliss. Mayroon daw nasirang bahay sa Bliss (The waterspout began at the end of the port and headed towards Bliss. It was reported that a house in Bliss was damaged),” he said.

According to preliminary reports by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) it damaged more or less 10 houses. Three families were sent to a temporary shelter, and one individual was taken to the hospital for treatment when a piece of wood fell on him from debris swept away by the waterspout.

A waterspout is a funnel-shaped cloud that forms over a body of water, such as a sea or lake, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). It is frequently accompanied by high winds and can cause damage to vessels and coastlines.

They are typically caused by atmospheric instability and can occur during thunderstorms or when there is a significant temperature difference between the air and water.

