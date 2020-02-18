Water supply project to benefit Quezon residents

Atty. Ryan Pacabes, special operations officer III of the municipal government, said the Level 3 water facility project was from a loan that the leadership of mayor Joselito Ayala undertook through the Municipal Development Fund Office (MDFO) in 2015.

QUEZON, Palawan — A P119 million water facility project is aiming to provide a regular source of supply to residents of 14 barangays in this town.

Atty. Ryan Pacabes, special operations officer III of the municipal government, said the Level 3 water facility project was from a loan that the leadership of mayor Joselito Ayala undertook through the Municipal Development Fund Office (MDFO) in 2015.

He said the project is being facilitated by the provincial government through a joint memorandum of agreement.

Barangay Berong, he said, will be the first barangay that will benefit from the project that will open on February 18 to initially supply water from Pretoria Falls or Balaybayen Falls to around 200 homes.

“Nag-loan ang LGU (local government unit) ng Quezon [sa pamamagitan] ng Municipal Development Fund Office ng almost P119 million para mapunduhan at maitayo ang Quezon Water System (QWS). Ang nagpa-implement ng project ay ang province at mayroong nilagdaan na joint memorandum agreement para matuloy ang operation ng water system,” Pacabes said.

Engr. Eleazar Lusoc, QWS assistant plant manager, said they aim to cater to the potable water needs of this municipality’s 14 barangays.

Lusoc said that after Berong, water will also be brought to the homes of residents of Brgy. Isugod, and Aramaywan, Maasin, Kalatagbak, Tabon, and Alfonso XIII.

“Ang Quezon water supply system ay layunin na ma-cater ang ating 14 barangays na mabigyan ng safe na potable water mula sa Pretoria Falls or Balaybayen Falls. Ito ay dumadaan sa proseso ng filtration upang maging malinis at puwedeng inumin ang tubig,” he said.

In March, he said, the 2nd Phase of the project will be turned over. They hope that by the end of the year, clean drinking water can be delivered to all of Quezon.

“Ang second water system natin ay second to the biggest water system sa buong Palawan,” Lusoc added.

Meanwhile, residents of the town expressed their gratitude to the water project, claiming it is “very important” in their daily life.

Catalina “Taling” Hilario, a resident of Berong, said: “Kami na taga barangay Berong ay nagpapasalamat dahil nakarating na ang patubig sa aming barangay at malaking tulong ito lalong-lalo na para sa aming mga anak na mga nag-aaral pa”.

Hilario harks back to the days when during the summer, water would be hard in Berong.

Although water is free from Berong Nickel Corporation (BNC), she said it is too far to get water from every day.

“Ang aming hiling sa mga kababayan natin dito sa barangay ay sana ingatan ang bawat proyekto na ipinapatupad sa ating lugar. Kami po ay taga-masid sa komunidad, kaya nakikita namin kung walang pagpapahalaga sa ganitong proyekto. Hindi ito magtatagal kung hindi natin iingatan,” said, on the other hand, by barangay councilor Rodel Arellano.

Arellano said the protection of the falls where the water is from should be ensured to make sure that the water supply will last long.

Berong barangay captain Recedillo Indap Jr. is also thankful for the water project, saying it is hard to believe that it will finally flow in their area.

Indap said they have been longing for water to finally be delivered to their homes.

“Ngayong Martes ay bubuksan na ito at makakabitan na ang mga kabahayan. Natutuwa kami dahil mabubuksan na ang patubig sa aming barangay. Sa ngayon hindi pa lahat makakabitan dahil sa kulang na pundong nakalaan dito, tulad ng mga na sa mataas na bahagi at malalayo na mga sityo. Ganoon pa man, sa mga susunod na mga panahon sila rin ay maaabot ng proyektong ito,” he said.

