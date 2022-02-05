The provincial government last week completed a river-sourced water system project that will provide potable water supply to at least six barangays in Roxas.

The project was formally inaugurated during the first week of February in the barangays of Bagong Bayan, Taradungan, Antonino, Minara, Iraan, and Dumarao.

Engr. Ann Michelle Cardenas, head of the provincial government’s water infrastructure office, said Thursday that they will be expanding the project to cover the barangays of Tumarbong, Nicanor Zabala, Green Island, tapping into whatever available or potential water sources are in the area.

- Advertisement -

Photo courtesy of Noriel Nueca









“Iba-iba ang design natin dahil customized kung anong mayroong resources ang isang lugar. Pero priority natin hanggat maaari ay river talaga ang source natin. Kung wala talaga saka, ang deep well. Pero solar powered, kaya sustainable pa rin,” Cardenas said.

According to Cardenas, the project will address water shortages in the nine barangays while also preventing diarrhea outbreaks.

“Malaking impact kasi dati umiigib lang sila sa ilog na madalas nangyayari nagkakaroon ng diarrhea outbreak sa isang lugar. Hindi natin alam kung may contamination doon sa source, naiinom nila,” she said.

Cardenas said that the project was funded by the provincial government of Palawan with a total amount of P340 million, including P100 million from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The construction of water system projects was started in 2019 under the I-HELP Program of the provincial government.

Palawan Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, and Board Member Leoncio Ola were present during the inauguration.