The city water district announced an emergency water supply interruption from Wednesday evening to Thursday early morning, resulting in low-pressure to no water over some barangays for maintenance activity.
In a water advisory from the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start from 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 29) to 4 a.m, on Thursday (June 30).
The affected barangays are Tanglaw, Maningning, San Miguel, Milagrosa, Bancao-Bancao, Bagong Sikat, Maunlad, Manggahan, Masipag, and the rest of the city proper.
It will give way to the emergency leak repair of a 10-inch diameter transmission line at the corner of Manalo St. and Fernandez Ext. in Brgy. Tanglaw.
PPCWD said that people in the affected areas and nearby areas should store enough water to use while the maintenance and expansion work is being done.