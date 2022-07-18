- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a water supply interruption on Monday evening, resulting in low to no water pressure over areas of the city.

In an advisory posted by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the water supply interruption will start from 8 p.m. on Monday (July 18) to 12 a.m. on the following day (July 19).

The affected areas to experience no water supply are the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, San Pedro, and San Miguel.

The rest of the city proper will observe low-pressure water supply throughout the scheduled interruption.

It will give way to the dismantling of the 400 mm diameter header pipeline of the Central Booster Station in Brgy. Sta. Monica.

The consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are said to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance and expansion activity, PPCWD noted.

It advised the residents to reach their office through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com